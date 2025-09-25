ALERT: Reported outages with 911 across Louisiana

First responders say there is a statewide outage affecting the 911 system. Not all parishes are affected. For example, Livingston Parish says they are on a different 911 system, but they are having issues transferring emergency calls to other parishes.

Below is a list of agencies reporting the outage, and the number you can call if you need help. We'll update this list as we learn more:

Anyone across the state that needs an ambulance should call Acadian Ambulance at (469) 513-6577.

East Baton Rouge: Anyone getting a busy signal should call EMS at (225) 389-3300.

West Baton Rouge: The West Baton Rouge Parish government said only landlines can reach their emergency lines. Anyone who can't reach them at 911 can call at 225-490-8589.

Assumption Parish is asking residents to call 985-369-2913 for emergencies.

Rapides Parish is asking residents to use these numbers in an emergency:

Pafford EMS - 318-545-2595

APD- 318-449-5099

AFD - 318-441-6620

PPD - 318-442-6603

PFD - 318 - 442-4452

RPSO - 318-473-6700

Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office says only landline phones can reach emergency lines. For now, you can call them at 225-638-5445 or reach out to them via private message on Facebook or by emailing them at dispatch@pcpso.org.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says to call 985-747-0911 if you need a deputy.

Slidell Police are asking residents to call 985-643-3131, 985-646-4201, or 985-646-4219.

St. John the Baptist Parish's Sheriff's Office says they cannot receive outside calls, but 911 calls are going through.

St. Mary Parish is asking residents to call 337-339-1809 or 337-578-0179 for deputies and 985-385-3385 or 985-385-3386 for the fire department.

St. Tammany Parish released these numbers for emergencies:

Fire and Medical Emergencies (parishwide): 985-643-4242