ALERT: Reported outages with 911 across Louisiana
First responders say there is a statewide outage affecting the 911 system. Not all parishes are affected. For example, Livingston Parish says they are on a different 911 system, but they are having issues transferring emergency calls to other parishes.
Below is a list of agencies reporting the outage, and the number you can call if you need help. We'll update this list as we learn more:
Anyone across the state that needs an ambulance should call Acadian Ambulance at (469) 513-6577.
East Baton Rouge: Anyone getting a busy signal should call EMS at (225) 389-3300.
West Baton Rouge: The West Baton Rouge Parish government said only landlines can reach their emergency lines. Anyone who can't reach them at 911 can call at 225-490-8589.
Assumption Parish is asking residents to call 985-369-2913 for emergencies.
Rapides Parish is asking residents to use these numbers in an emergency:
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says to call 985-747-0911 if you need a deputy.
Slidell Police are asking residents to call 985-643-3131, 985-646-4201, or 985-646-4219.
St. John the Baptist Parish's Sheriff's Office says they cannot receive outside calls, but 911 calls are going through.
St. Mary Parish is asking residents to call 337-339-1809 or 337-578-0179 for deputies and 985-385-3385 or 985-385-3386 for the fire department.
St. Tammany Parish released these numbers for emergencies:
