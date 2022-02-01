53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Alec Baldwin arrested in alleged parking dispute punch

3 years 2 months 4 weeks ago Friday, November 02 2018 Nov 2, 2018 November 02, 2018 2:37 PM November 02, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

Trending News

NEW YORK (AP) - Authorities say Alec Baldwin has been arrested after allegedly punching a man in the face during a dispute over a parking spot outside his New York City home.
  
The actor was taken into custody just before 2 p.m. Friday in Manhattan's West Village neighborhood.
  
Police say Baldwin claimed he had a family member holding the spot when a man driving a station wagon pulled up and took it.
  
Officials say the men were arguing and pushing each other before the 60-year-old Baldwin turned violent.
  
The 49-year-old station wagon driver was taken to a hospital with jaw pain.
  
A representative for Baldwin did not immediately respond to a message requesting comment.
  
Baldwin is known for playing President Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live." Asked about Baldwin's arrest, Trump said: "I wish him luck."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days