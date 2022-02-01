Alec Baldwin arrested in alleged parking dispute punch

NEW YORK (AP) - Authorities say Alec Baldwin has been arrested after allegedly punching a man in the face during a dispute over a parking spot outside his New York City home.

The actor was taken into custody just before 2 p.m. Friday in Manhattan's West Village neighborhood.

Police say Baldwin claimed he had a family member holding the spot when a man driving a station wagon pulled up and took it.

Officials say the men were arguing and pushing each other before the 60-year-old Baldwin turned violent.

The 49-year-old station wagon driver was taken to a hospital with jaw pain.

A representative for Baldwin did not immediately respond to a message requesting comment.

Baldwin is known for playing President Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live." Asked about Baldwin's arrest, Trump said: "I wish him luck."