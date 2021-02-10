Latest Weather Blog
ALDI plans expansion into Louisiana
BATAVIA, Ill. - The popular grocery store chain, ALDI, is finally making its way to Louisiana!
The retailer announced today that it will open approximately 100 new locations in the U.S. this year, with one store to open in Louisiana. To better assist its customers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the company plans to add curbside grocery pickup to 500 additional stores by the end of this year.
"We’re incredibly proud to continue growing in all aspects of our business, from opening new stores to
enhancing our eCommerce offerings, especially in light of the challenges businesses have faced in the
last year,” said Jason Hart, CEO of ALDI U.S.
By the end of 2022, ALDI plans to open at least 35 new stores along the Gulf Coast. The first two stores in Tallahassee, Florida are slated to open later this year.
