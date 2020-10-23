Alcohol sales return to Tiger Stadium for LSU's second home game Saturday

BATON ROUGE - Alcohol will be sold inside of Tiger Stadium this weekend, the first time the venue will do so during a season impacted by coronavirus restrictions.

"One caveat to that is we're asking fans to consume all alcohol in their seats so we can avoid any congregating in the corridors," said Robert Munson, assistant athletic director.

The capacity will still be limited to 25 percent, as it was last month when the Tiger's took on Mississippi State in Death Valley. Munson doesn't see the stadium increasing capacity anytime soon.

"In order to maintain that distance, with pods of fans in different areas, it limits us to how many people we can get into Tiger Stadium," Munson said.

One problem officials at Tiger Stadium noticed during the first home game was fans removing their required face coverings once they entered the facility. Munson said attendants will be out reminding folks to keep their masks on during the entire game.

"We are going to be doing a better job at reminding our fans to wear their masks. We're not out there policing things. We're not law enforcement, but we do want to remind people to stay safe," Munson said.

Kickoff is at 6 p.m., and fans are urged to come early. Tailgating is still banned on campus.