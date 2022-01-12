Albuquerque airport checkpoint reopens after suspicious package found

ALBUQUERQUE - An Albuquerque airport security checkpoint is operating again after the presence of a suspicious item led to evacuations.



Albuquerque International Sunport spokesman Daniel Jiron says a team of police bomb techs cleared the item, and the area and passengers were allowed back in the area around 3:30 p.m.



Jiron did not give any details about what the item was. He says it raised suspicion and airport police were called around 1:45 p.m.



Officers evacuated the checkpoint as a precaution.



Arriving passengers were being held in a concourse area while departing passengers were not allowed near the checkpoint.



Jiron says roughly six flights were delayed as a result of the incident.



He says travelers heading to the airport should check with the airline directly about the status of their flight.