58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Albuquerque airport checkpoint reopens after suspicious package found

5 years 4 months 22 hours ago Sunday, September 11 2016 Sep 11, 2016 September 11, 2016 8:25 PM September 11, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: ApNewsNow

Trending News

ALBUQUERQUE  - An Albuquerque airport security checkpoint is operating again after the presence of a suspicious item led to evacuations.

Albuquerque International Sunport spokesman Daniel Jiron says a team of police bomb techs cleared the item, and the area and passengers were allowed back in the area around 3:30 p.m.

Jiron did not give any details about what the item was. He says it raised suspicion and airport police were called around 1:45 p.m.

Officers evacuated the checkpoint as a precaution.

Arriving passengers were being held in a concourse area while departing passengers were not allowed near the checkpoint.

Jiron says roughly six flights were delayed as a result of the incident.

He says travelers heading to the airport should check with the airline directly about the status of their flight.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days