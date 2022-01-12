Latest Weather Blog
Albuquerque airport checkpoint reopens after suspicious package found
Trending News
ALBUQUERQUE - An Albuquerque airport security checkpoint is operating again after the presence of a suspicious item led to evacuations.
Albuquerque International Sunport spokesman Daniel Jiron says a team of police bomb techs cleared the item, and the area and passengers were allowed back in the area around 3:30 p.m.
Jiron did not give any details about what the item was. He says it raised suspicion and airport police were called around 1:45 p.m.
Officers evacuated the checkpoint as a precaution.
Arriving passengers were being held in a concourse area while departing passengers were not allowed near the checkpoint.
Jiron says roughly six flights were delayed as a result of the incident.
He says travelers heading to the airport should check with the airline directly about the status of their flight.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRFD stresses importance of Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month while fighting blaze on...
-
BRFD responds to grocery store fire on Plank Road Wednesday morning
-
EBR teachers plan sick-out Wednesday over 'rampant' COVID cases in schools
-
Pool contractor accused of fraud now wanted in 3 different parishes
-
Leaders seek to end multiple bonds for repeat offenders, collaborating on a...