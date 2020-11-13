Albertsons among 19 US pharmacies to partner with HHS to provide COVID-19 vaccine

BATON ROUGE - A popular grocery store with multiple locations in Baton Rouge has announced plans to distribute a COVID vaccine once it becomes available to the public.

Albertsons announced Friday (Nov. 13) that it has partnered with the Federal Pharmacy Partnership Strategy for COVID-19 Vaccination, so that Albertsons' pharmacies can receive a direct allocation of COVID-19 vaccine once it is authorized or approved and recommended for use in the United States.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) made the announcement yesterday, in which it outlined its partnership with pharmacy chains to maximize access to COVID-19 vaccines for all Americans.

The HHS announcement is linked here.

“Throughout this pandemic, our pharmacy teams have been on the front lines, offering care and health solutions for our communities,” said Wayne Denningham, Division President. “When a vaccine is ready, our pharmacists will play a critical role in administering this important public health service.”

The vaccine will be administered at no cost to recipients.

Other popular pharmacies and grocery stores containing pharmacies have entered similar partnerships to distribute the vaccine.

Below is the list of chain and community-pharmacies networks that have signed on as of November 6

-Albertsons Companies, Inc. (incl., Osco, Jewel-Osco, Albertsons, Albertsons Market, Safeway, Tom Thumb, Star Market, Shaws, Haggen, Acme, Randalls, Carrs, Market Street, United, Vons, Pavilions, Amigos, Lucky’s, Pak n Save, Sav-On)

-Costco Wholesale Corp.

-CPESN USA, LLC

-CVS Pharmacy, Inc. (incl. Long’s)

-Good Neighbor Pharmacy and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation’s PSAO, Elevate Provider

-Health Mart Systems, Inc.

-H-E-B, LP

-Hy-Vee, Inc.

-LeaderNET and Medicine Shoppe, Cardinal Health’s PSAOs

-Managed Health Care Associates (MHA)

-Meijer Inc.

-Publix Super Markets, Inc.

-Retail Business Services, LLC (incl., Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Company, Hannaford Bros Co, Stop & Shop)

-Rite Aid Corp.

-The Kroger Co. (incl., Kroger, Harris Teeter, Fred Meyer, Frys, Ralphs, King Soopers, Smiths, City Market, Dillons, Marianos, Pick-n-Save, Copps, Metro Market)

-Topco Associates, LLC (incl. Big-Y Pharmacy and Wellness Center, Brookshire’s Pharmacy, Super One Pharmacy, FRESH by Brookshire’s Pharmacy, Coborn’s Pharmacy, Cash Wise Pharmacy, MarketPlace Pharmacy, Hartig Drug Company, King Kullen, Food City Pharmacy, Ingles Pharmacy, Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill Pharmacies, Save Mart Pharmacies, Lucky Pharmacies, SpartanNash, Price Chopper, Market 32, Tops Friendly Markets, ShopRite, Wegmans, Weis Markets, Acme Fresh Markets)

-Walgreens (incl. Duane Reade)

-Walmart, Inc. (incl. Sam’s Club)

-Winn-Dixie Stores Inc. (incl. Winn-Dixie, Harveys, Fresco Y Mas)

Currently, there are no COVID-19 vaccines that have been authorized or approved by the Food and Drug Administration and recommended by CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to the CDC.

However, this pharmacy partnership is being established in anticipation that one or more COVID-19 vaccines will be authorized or approved and recommended for use in the United States before the end of 2020.