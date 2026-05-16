Albany-area voters approve a tax renewal for fire protection

ALBANY – Albany-area voters on Saturday approved a renewal of a 10-mill property tax that would raise about $447,000 a year for Fire Protection District No. 1.

With all but one precinct reporting unofficial results, the proposal was winning by a three-to-one margin.

For a home valued at $100,000, the property tax will be $100 a year. The tax renewal proposal covers a decade beginning next January.