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Albany-area voters approve a tax renewal for fire protection

2 hours 3 minutes 34 seconds ago Saturday, May 16 2026 May 16, 2026 May 16, 2026 9:16 PM May 16, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ALBANY – Albany-area voters on Saturday approved a renewal of a 10-mill property tax that would raise about $447,000 a year for Fire Protection District No. 1.

With all but one precinct reporting unofficial results, the proposal was winning by a three-to-one margin. 

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For a home valued at $100,000, the property tax will be $100 a year. The tax renewal proposal covers a decade beginning next January.

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