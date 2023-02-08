Alaska police officer shot; second man killed in attack

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Police in Alaska say an officer has been shot multiple times in what they described as an ambush.



The attack happened early Saturday morning. The man suspected of shooting the officer was killed, and the officer is expected to survive.



Police spokeswoman Jennifer Castro says the officer was in surgery following the shooting in downtown Anchorage just before 5 a.m.



The officer was responding to reports that a theft suspect was on foot, and the officer was pulling over his cruiser over when a man with a gun started firing. Castro says that the officer got out of his vehicle, and the shooter continued to fire as the officer was on the ground.



Another officer responded and returned fire at the shooter.



Per department policy, the names of both officers won't be released for three days.