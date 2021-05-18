Alarming amount of abandoned vehicles at Bluebonnet underpass following overnight flooding

BATON ROUGE - As an alarming amount of roads were flooded Monday night and Tuesday morning, some drivers were forced to leave their vehicles to escape flooded roadways.

This led to a startling sight near the underpass at Bluebonnet by the Mall of Louisiana.

On Tuesday morning, drivers spotted a cluster of abandoned vehicles sitting in the middle of the roadway amid the Monday night-Tuesday morning flood.

EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and other officials are urging all who can to avoid driving on local roads until the severe weather threat has expired.

