78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Alabama work release escapee caught in Louisiana

1 hour 53 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, August 14 2019 Aug 14, 2019 August 14, 2019 4:14 PM August 14, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WWL
MANDEVILLE (AP) - A man who walked away from work release last month in Alabama has been caught in Louisiana.
  
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says 43-year-old Chris Wayne Williams was serving 20 years for manslaughter when he left a job site in Shelby County, Alabama, on July 11.
  
A news release Wednesday said deputies got a tip that he was hiding at a home north of Mandeville (MAN-duh-vihl) and arrested him Monday after a brief chase on foot. Two residents were also arrested.
  
Williams was arrested as a fugitive and on charges of flight from an officer and two charges accusing him of giving a false name to officers.
  
Both Louisiana residents were arrested as accessories after the fact to Williams' escape. One also was booked with possessing drug paraphernalia.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days