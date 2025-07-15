Alabama to perform at the River Center on Oct. 16

ZUMA / MGN, 2019 image of group

BATON ROUGE - Country music group Alabama is making a stop in Baton Rouge for their tour.

The group is set to perform at the Raising Cane's River Center on Tuesday, Oct. 16. Club presale begins 10 a.m. on Wednesday and runs until 11:59 p.m. Thursday. General tickets go out Friday, July 18 at 10 a.m.



