78°
Latest Weather Blog
Alabama sheriff says murder suspect purposely got pregnant
ROCKFORD, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama sheriff says a female inmate had sex with a male inmate who was working in the jail and deliberately got pregnant in an effort to get released.
Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell told reporters Wednesday that investigators determined 27-year-old Latoni Daniel hoped getting pregnant and claiming she was raped would help her get leniency in her capital murder case.
Al.com reports Daniel was charged in December 2017 in the death of Thomas Virgil Chandler. He was attacked, robbed, and slain on his way home from buying groceries.
Daniel has been jailed without bail for 18 months while awaiting trial, and gave birth to a boy in May.
One of her attorneys initially said she was raped and had no memory of a sexual encounter.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Video captures bear roaming Port Allen neighborhood
-
Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul talks about recent rash of violence...
-
State files obstruction charges against LSU fraternity member over deleted texts, photos
-
WBRZ's 50th annual Fireworks on the Mississippi blasts off Thursday night
-
Arguments to be made about the deletion of files from Matthew Naquin's...