Alabama QB Tagovailoa tweets NFL decision coming Jan. 6

Wednesday, January 01 2020
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said on Twitter that he will announce Jan. 6 whether he will enter the NFL draft or return to college for another season.

Tagovailoa is recovering from season-ending hip surgery and has not played since being injured at Mississippi State on Nov. 16. He had surgery two days later.

Tagovailoa is a junior and considered one of the top quarterback prospects in the country. He seemed a likely top-five NFL draft pick before the injury. The severity of the injury makes his value more uncertain, though doctors who have treated him have said a full recovery is expected.

Tagovailoa was on the sideline for Alabama’s 35-16 victory on Wednesday at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, using one crutch to help him get around. A few hours after the game he posted on his verified Twitter account: “I’ll be making my decision on the 6th.. God bless and Roll Tide.”

In 32 career games, Tagovailoa had thrown 87 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. 

