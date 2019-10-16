Alabama police converge on apartment complex in search of missing toddler

71°
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff
Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney Photo: Birmingham Police Dept

BIRMINGHAM - Alabama police have surrounded an apartment complex in search of a missing three-year-old girl, Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney.

A CNN report says the toddler was reported missing from a birthday party four days ago.

Though the Birmingham State Police Department took to social media to let the public know about their activity around the residential area, details on what led them to the complex are unclear. 

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in Kamille's kidnapping, and a private individual put up another $1,000.

Kamille is 3 feet tall, weighs 60 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, according to the Amber Alert. She was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt with a Minnie Mouse leopard print design.

