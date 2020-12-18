58°
Alabama man sentenced to 496 years in prison as sex offender

Friday, December 18 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -  A Foley man was sentenced to 496 years in prison on sex offender charges Wednesday, Dec.16. 

On October 27, 2020, Bailey was convicted at a jury trial in Baldwin County Circuit Court.

Thomas Bailey was sentenced to 99 years for each of his four convictions for sodomy in the first-degree and 20 years for each of the three convictions for sodomy in the second-degree and attempted rape in the first-degree.

Bailey's sentences were ordered to be served back-to-back making him serve a total sentence of 496 years in the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Bailey's prison sentence runs till 2516.

On December 16, 2020, Presiding Circuit Court Judge Clark Stankoski sentenced Thomas Bailey to 99 years for each...

Posted by Baldwin County District Attorney's Office on Wednesday, December 16, 2020
