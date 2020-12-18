Alabama man sentenced to 496 years in prison as sex offender

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. - A Foley man was sentenced to 496 years in prison on sex offender charges Wednesday, Dec.16.

On October 27, 2020, Bailey was convicted at a jury trial in Baldwin County Circuit Court.

Thomas Bailey was sentenced to 99 years for each of his four convictions for sodomy in the first-degree and 20 years for each of the three convictions for sodomy in the second-degree and attempted rape in the first-degree.

Bailey's sentences were ordered to be served back-to-back making him serve a total sentence of 496 years in the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Bailey's prison sentence runs till 2516.