Latest Weather Blog
Alabama man convicted of sex trafficking escapes prison
ST. CLAIR, Ala. (AP) - Officials say a man serving life in prison on human-trafficking charges escaped from a maximum-security prison in north Alabama.
In a statement, the Department of Corrections says 30-year-old Corey Aris Davis was discovered missing from his cell at the St. Clair Correctional Facility during a security check about 8 p.m. Wednesday. The statement says Davis was assigned to a work detail inside the prison and other inmates and prison workers saw him during the day.
Investigators are at the prison trying to determine how he got out.
Trending News
Records show the inmate was sentenced to life in prison in 2017 for two charges of human trafficking in Lauderdale County and authorities were searching for Davis in the Tennessee Valley county following a possible sighting.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Catholic High wins Division I state title, beats Jesuit 14-10
-
Brian Kelly's salary ignites criticism from La. public service commissioner
-
9-year-old from Prairieville stars in the Hallmark Channel's new Christmas movie
-
Families excited for return of Festival of Lights to Downtown Baton Rouge
-
As deadline approaches, 1600 kids remain without a sponsor in Salvation Army's...
Sports Video
-
WATCH: New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
-
High school coaches give Brian Kelly advice on how to tackle recruiting...
-
See the contract to get Brian Kelly as the new LSU Football...
-
Fans share their excitement about new LSU head coach Brian Kelly
-
New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge