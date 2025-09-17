Alabama man arrested after allegedly stealing $40,000 worth of wire from Assumption Parish company

NAPOLEONVILLE — An Alabama man was arrested by Assumption Parish deputies after he allegedly stole $40,000 worth of wire from an Amelia industrial supply company.

Kevian Lee Sr., 52, was arrested and charged with felony theft and simple burglary after deputies responded to the theft of commercial wiring at Amelia Industrial Business on Aug. 25.

Lee was later identified in security footage and found to have stolen from the business twice.

Lee was eventually arrested in Mobile, Alabama, on Aug. 27 before being transferred to the Assumption Parish Detention Center on Monday.