Alabama horse sanctuary to shelter horses caught in flood

Image: Donham Eagle

DOTHAN - A horse sanctuary in Alabama is looking to come to the aid of a pair of horses that were stranded by recent historic flooding in south Louisiana.

Lori Dawkins of the Wiregrass Horse Rescue & Sanctuary in Dothan says the horses will be brought to the Alabama equine sanctuary from Florida, where they have stayed since they were rescued from the devastating flooding.

Dawkins tells The Dothan Eagle the horses will require extensive rehabilitation since they were discovered in a malnourished and injured state as a result of the flooding.

According to Dawkins, the plight of Louisiana's horses and other farm animals has been an overlooked part of the tragedy that has resulted from the flooding. Many people were forced from their homes by suddenly rising water, having to put their own safety ahead of their animals.

Dawkins said some people in the state spray-painted their phone numbers on their animals to ensure they could be found later. The Lamar Dixo Expo Center saw a large number of animals of all sorts including horses as the facility functioned as a shelter for pets, livestock and people alike as people were displaced from their homes by the record flooding.