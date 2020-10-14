82°
Alabama head coach Nick Saban tests positive for coronavirus

58 minutes 14 seconds ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 October 14, 2020 4:55 PM October 14, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

TUSCALOOSA - Nick Saban, head football coach for the Alabama Crimson Tide, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The University of Alabama released a statement Wednesday afternoon confirming Saban's diagnosis. Reports say Athletic Director Greg Byrne also tested positive for the virus. 

Saban, 68, reportedly alerted his team to the situation during a virtual meeting Wednesday afternoon.

No. 2 Alabama is currently scheduled to take on No. 3 Georgia in Tuscaloosa Saturday.

