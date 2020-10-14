82°
Latest Weather Blog
Alabama head coach Nick Saban tests positive for coronavirus
TUSCALOOSA - Nick Saban, head football coach for the Alabama Crimson Tide, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The University of Alabama released a statement Wednesday afternoon confirming Saban's diagnosis. Reports say Athletic Director Greg Byrne also tested positive for the virus.
BREAKING: #Alabama statement: "Early this afternoon, we received notification that Coach Saban and (AD) Greg Byrne tested positive for COVID-19. Both immediately left the facility and went to their homes to self-isolate after receiving that information."— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) October 14, 2020
Saban, 68, reportedly alerted his team to the situation during a virtual meeting Wednesday afternoon.
No. 2 Alabama is currently scheduled to take on No. 3 Georgia in Tuscaloosa Saturday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Metro Council to discuss 'Hygiene Tax' during Wednesday meeting
-
Officials consider temporarily hosting Saints games in Baton Rouge
-
New Orleans Mayor defends reopening process decisions while requesting additional COVID aid
-
Wednesday, October 14 is National Dessert Day
-
Local mail dilemma could have solution; neighbors meet with postmaster