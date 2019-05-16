87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Alabama governor invokes God in banning nearly all abortions

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama's Republican governor has now signed the most stringent abortion legislation in the nation, making performing an abortion a felony in nearly all cases, punishable by up to life in prison, and with no exceptions for rape and incest.

Gov. Kay Ivey said the law she signed Wednesday is a testament to the belief that "every life is a sacred gift from God." Democrats and abortion rights advocates call it a slap in the face to women.

The law faces certain legal challenges on a journey to the U.S. Supreme Court, where Republicans hope President Donald Trump's appointees will reverse Roe v. Wade and criminalize abortion nationwide. Evangelist Pat Robertson is among those who think it's a mistake, calling the Alabama law too "extreme" and likely to lose.

