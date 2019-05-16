Latest Weather Blog
Alabama governor invokes God in banning nearly all abortions
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama's Republican governor has now signed the most stringent abortion legislation in the nation, making performing an abortion a felony in nearly all cases, punishable by up to life in prison, and with no exceptions for rape and incest.
Gov. Kay Ivey said the law she signed Wednesday is a testament to the belief that "every life is a sacred gift from God." Democrats and abortion rights advocates call it a slap in the face to women.
The law faces certain legal challenges on a journey to the U.S. Supreme Court, where Republicans hope President Donald Trump's appointees will reverse Roe v. Wade and criminalize abortion nationwide. Evangelist Pat Robertson is among those who think it's a mistake, calling the Alabama law too "extreme" and likely to lose.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
NOPD: Woman dies after being shot in the face on Bourbon Street
-
Fire officials investigating after home on W. Johnson Street set on fire...
-
One injured in morning shooting at Baton Rouge motel
-
Brusly Elementary cleaned after students, staff fall ill
-
Healthy Beginnings: Helping mothers in need