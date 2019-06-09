Alabama governor balks at Amtrak funding

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says she needs more information before the state commits funding to restore Amtrak train service.

Ivey told AL.com Saturday that she wants to know what the project's long-term financial commitments will be after a federal grant is spent. She also wants to understand its impact on the Port of Mobile.

Her comments came a day after officials announced the awarding of a $33 million grant to make improvements for the project, which would restore passenger train service from New Orleans to Mobile.

Amtrak suspended service east of New Orleans after Katrina caused heavy damage in 2006.

The project is estimated to cost about $66 million. Louisiana and Mississippi have committed money to it.