74°
Latest Weather Blog
Alabama goes to number 1 in newest AP ranks
The Alabama Crimson Tide are now at the top rankings in the newest AP Top 25 Poll.
This comes after Clemson fell to Notre Dame in an epic overtime game last night.
LSU still not in the top 25 after suffering another loss in last weeks game against Auburn.
Alabama and LSU face off against each other Saturday November 14.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Port Allen cold case gets a new set of eyes while onlookers...
-
Environmental volunteers pick up trash at Capitol lakes daily
-
BRG brings annual holiday light display back with new safety guidelines in...
-
Baton Rouge: Expect 'modified' Mardi Gras, city officials say
-
LSU Presidential Search Committee meets virtually to discuss job requirements, options for...
Sports Video
-
Scotlandville edges Zachary 13-12 for sole possession of District 4-5A
-
Expectations for Kwon Alexander for the Saints; Fantasy Focus Week 9 Full
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 5 - Nicholas Johnson
-
'Get it out the mud,' Scotlandville's emotional journey to 4-0
-
Friday Night Blitz: Week 6 10-30-2020