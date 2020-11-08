73°
Alabama goes to number 1 in newest AP ranks

The Alabama Crimson Tide are now at the top rankings in the newest AP Top 25 Poll.

This comes after Clemson fell to Notre Dame in an epic overtime game last night.

LSU still not in the top 25 after suffering another loss in last weeks game against Auburn.

Alabama and LSU face off against each other Saturday November 14.

https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

