72°
Latest Weather Blog
Alabama coach Nick Saban tests positive for coronavirus again
TUSCALOOSA - Nick Saban, head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide, has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. It comes after he tested positive for the virus in October, which was later determined to be a false positive.
The University of Alabama announced Wednesday morning that Saban tested positive for the virus. The Alabama head coach was said to have mild symptoms and will isolate for the time being.
NEWS: Nick Saban has tested positive - again. This time he is symptomatic. pic.twitter.com/8mrXm68UyB— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 25, 2020
Alabama is scheduled to take on Auburn this weekend.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Hundreds expected to travel via the BR Airport on Thanksgiving Eve
-
La. falls back to 'revised' Phase 2 on Wednesday; see the restrictions...
-
Spike in COVID-19 cases, holiday season results in increased demand for testing
-
Business teams up with local officials to hand out 800 Thanksgiving turkeys
-
School officials reviewing phase 2 restrictions over Thanksgiving break
Sports Video
-
Catholic freshman Daniel Beale has been thrown into super stardom thanks to...
-
Can Jameis Winston lead this Saints offense?; Fantasy Focus Week 11 with...
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 7 - Baylor Langlois
-
Clay Polk is Central football's master of mystery
-
Late defensive stands and timely passing give Catholic 27-21 win over Acadiana