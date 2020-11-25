Alabama coach Nick Saban tests positive for coronavirus again

TUSCALOOSA - Nick Saban, head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide, has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. It comes after he tested positive for the virus in October, which was later determined to be a false positive.

The University of Alabama announced Wednesday morning that Saban tested positive for the virus. The Alabama head coach was said to have mild symptoms and will isolate for the time being.

NEWS: Nick Saban has tested positive - again. This time he is symptomatic. pic.twitter.com/8mrXm68UyB — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 25, 2020

Alabama is scheduled to take on Auburn this weekend.