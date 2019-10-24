Alabama carries out 1st execution in more than 2 years

ATMORE, AL.- A man convicted of the 1992 rape and beating death of a woman has been put to death in Alabama's first execution in more than two years.



Authorities say 43-year-old Christopher Eugene Brooks received a lethal injection in a procedure starting at 6:06 p.m. local time Thursday at a state prison in Atmore. Corrections Department spokesman Bob Horton says Brooks was pronounced dead at 6:38 p.m.



Brooks was condemned for the slaying of 23-year-old Jo Deann Campbell on New Year's Eve of that year. Prosecutors said Campbell was beaten in her apartment with a dumbbell and sexually assaulted.



Alabama's last execution was in 2013. Brooks' execution was the first using Alabama's new lethal drug combination featuring the sedative midazolam.