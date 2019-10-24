Latest Weather Blog
Alabama carries out 1st execution in more than 2 years
ATMORE, AL.- A man convicted of the 1992 rape and beating death of a woman has been put to death in Alabama's first execution in more than two years.
Authorities say 43-year-old Christopher Eugene Brooks received a lethal injection in a procedure starting at 6:06 p.m. local time Thursday at a state prison in Atmore. Corrections Department spokesman Bob Horton says Brooks was pronounced dead at 6:38 p.m.
Brooks was condemned for the slaying of 23-year-old Jo Deann Campbell on New Year's Eve of that year. Prosecutors said Campbell was beaten in her apartment with a dumbbell and sexually assaulted.
Alabama's last execution was in 2013. Brooks' execution was the first using Alabama's new lethal drug combination featuring the sedative midazolam.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Overpass area, Old South Baton Rouge properties eyed for demo as state...
-
Local teacher, sheriff's deputy husband charged in disturbing sex crimes case
-
More delays announced for new downtown library
-
Overpass area, Old South Baton Rouge properties eyed for demo as state...
-
Baton Rouge General Breast Cancer Awareness Event