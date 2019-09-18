Alabama boy becomes huge LSU fan, invited to meet Coach O at next home game

Photo: Gofundme

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, AL - A little boy with a love for LSU is getting the chance to meet Coach Ed Orgeron next month.

With help from a GoFundMe fundraiser, 9-year-old Colton Moore will get to see LSU play for real next month. Moore and his family live in Alabama.

In the family of seven, Moore is the only LSU fan. Everyone else roots for Auburn, according to WBMA.

Moore's love for LSU started back in 2017 when he attended the SEC championship baseball game in Hoover, Alabama and met some of the players.

On his first day of school, the excited Tiger fan asked his mother to take a picture of him and his LSU backpack to send to Coach Orgeron.

"He tells me 'Mom, send that to Coach O', and I'm thinking, 'Ha! Yeah right! This will never reach Coach O', but I'll try," Jennifer Moore said.

Within 24 hours, a coach's assistant asked when Moore could come for a visit.

His family says Moore has spina bifida and other medical needs that make it hard for him to travel. A family friend started a GoFundMe to help pay for the trip.

Colton will meet Coach O when LSU takes on Utah State on Oct. 5 in Baton Rouge. He plans on wearing a specially-made LSU jersey.