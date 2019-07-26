79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Alabama animal shelter says it mistakenly killed woman's dog

2 hours 35 minutes 17 seconds ago Friday, July 26 2019 Jul 26, 2019 July 26, 2019 7:24 AM July 26, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Montgomery Advertiser

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama animal shelter says it mistakenly euthanized a woman's dog only hours after picking it up.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports Kim Wright found a note on her door Monday saying her dog Vinnie had been running loose in the neighborhood and was picked up by the Montgomery Humane Society. She called the shelter that same day, but Vinnie was nowhere to be found.

She later learned that Vinnie had been euthanized.

Humane Society Executive Director Steven Tears said Wednesday that Vinnie was mistaken for a similar-looking dog slated for euthanasia. He says the shelter is now re-evaluating its classification system, which he said broke down in this case.

Wright says she's heartbroken. The shelter says it's handling Vinnie's cremation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days