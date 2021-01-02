Alabama and Ohio State punch tickets to National Title game

Alabama wasted no time in making their return to the National Championship game, dismantling Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl in the College Football Playoff semi-finals.

Meanwhile Ohio State shocked the college football world with their working over of the Clemson Tigers in a 49-28 win in the other semi-final game in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

The Buckeyes are back in the championship game for the first time since the inaugural playoff to face No. 1 Alabama on Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida.

Amite native and Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith caught three touchdown passes as Alabama raced out to a comfortable first half lead that was never threatened on their way to a 31-14 win on Saturday afternoon.

Heisman Trophy finalist Mac Jones threw four touchdown passes, and Alabama running back Najee Harris ran for 125 yards with a high-hurdling highlight and top-ranked Alabama beat No. 4 Notre Dame 31-14 on Friday in the relocated Rose Bowl game to reach its fifth CFP title game.

Alabama will play in its fifth CFP title game in six seasons on Jan. 11 in Miami. Notre Dame has lost seven consecutive New Year’s Six games since 2000.

Buckeye quarterback Justin Fields threw six touchdown passes to outshine Trevor Lawrence and No. 3 Ohio State avenged last season's painful College Football Playoff loss to Clemson with a 49-28 victory in the Sugar Bowl semifinal.

Ohio State beat the Crimson Tide in the semifinals on the way to the 2014 national championship and will now have to go through mighty ’Bama. Fields finished 22 for 28 for 385 yards and setting a Sugar Bowl record for touchdown passes.