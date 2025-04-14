One person dead after 18-wheeler crash along Greenwell Springs Road

GREENWELL SPRINGS - One person is dead after a three-vehicle wreck along Greenwell Springs Road on Monday morning.

The road was closed near Alphonse Forbes Road for multiple hours after the crash.

Sources told WBRZ that two 18-wheelers and one car crashed just after 12 p.m. and emergency medical treatment was needed at the site. An Acadian AirMed helicopter landed in the area just before 12:45 p.m. The victim was first reported as an injury before being declared a fatality.

State Police is working the crash.

WBRZ is working to gather more information.