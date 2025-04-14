82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person dead after 18-wheeler crash along Greenwell Springs Road

9 minutes 41 seconds ago Monday, April 14 2025 Apr 14, 2025 April 14, 2025 3:20 PM April 14, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GREENWELL SPRINGS - One person is dead after a three-vehicle wreck along Greenwell Springs Road on Monday morning.

The road was closed near Alphonse Forbes Road for multiple hours after the crash.

Sources told WBRZ that two 18-wheelers and one car crashed just after 12 p.m. and emergency medical treatment was needed at the site. An Acadian AirMed helicopter landed in the area just before 12:45 p.m. The victim was first reported as an injury before being declared a fatality.

State Police is working the crash.

Trending News

WBRZ is working to gather more information. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days