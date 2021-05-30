Airman stabbed to death outside nightclub

SHREVEPORT, La. - Bossier City police say a service member with the U.S. Air Force died after he was stabbed outside a night club during a fight between two groups of men.



In a news release, police say the victim was a 34-year-old airman stationed at the Barksdale Air Force Base. His name was being withheld until his next of kin were told about this death.



Authorities say they found the airman at about 2 a.m. Saturday after a fight broke out in a parking lot of the Rockin Rodeo.



Police say Benjamin William Shaw, 21, of Killeen, Texas, was arrested in connection with the stabbing and charged with second-degree murder.



The victim was taken to University Hospital in Shreveport where he was pronounced dead.