Airman from Baton Rouge making PPE aboard aircraft carrier

U.S. Navy photo by Kelsey Trinh

BATON ROUGE - A United States Airman from the capital area was highlighted by the Navy for his efforts to help medical personnel fighting the coronavirus.

The Navy shared a photo this week of Octavish Morris from Baton Rouge sewing medical-grade cloth face masks while in the Mediterranean Sea. Morris is making the protective equipment from aboard the carrier USS Harry S Truman.

According to the Navy, the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is currently conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet to support maritime security operations in international waters.

Morris joins others across the world sacrificing their time to help supply medical personnel with PPE. On Monday, LSU announced it was converting the PMAC to produce equipment for doctors and nurses statewide.