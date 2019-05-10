81°
Airline to begin direct flights from New Orleans to Montreal

Friday, May 10 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Air Transat will begin direct flights between New Orleans and Montreal, beginning this fall.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports the airline, in a news release, said it will offer two direct flights a week from Louis Armstrong International Airport starting Nov. 3. Aviation Director Kevin Dolliole says the addition of the new flight brings the airport to a total of eight international destinations, allowing the city to connect more people worldwide to everything New Orleans has to offer.

Air Transat's chief operating officer, Annick Guérard, says adding the route strengthens the airline's status "as a Canadian leader in leisure travel." Air Transat flies to 60 destinations in more than 25 countries in the Americas and Europe and offers domestic and feeder flights within Canada.

