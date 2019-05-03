75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pedestrian struck, killed in morning crash on Airline Hwy.

3 hours 9 minutes 53 seconds ago Friday, May 03 2019 May 3, 2019 May 03, 2019 6:25 AM May 03, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews were called to a crash on Airline Highway involving a pedestrian.

The incident was reported before 6:30 a.m. Friday near Victoria Drive. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crews blocked the southbound lanes on Airline Highway following the crash. The roadway was reopened before 8:20 a.m.

Details about the crash are limited. WBRZ has reached out for more information.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days