Airline Hwy Eastbound OPEN in St. James Parish due to fatal wreck
NEW ORLEANS- Police are responding to a fatal crash on Airline Hwy southbound between LA-641 and Highway 54.
The accident was reported around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Authorities have confirmed that one person was killed in the wreck.
As of now Airline Highway Eastbound is now open.
UPDATE: Airline is back open— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) June 12, 2019
