Airline Hwy Eastbound OPEN in St. James Parish due to fatal wreck

Wednesday, June 12 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS- Police are responding to a fatal crash on Airline Hwy southbound between LA-641 and Highway 54.

The accident was reported around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Authorities have confirmed that one person was killed in the wreck.

As of now Airline Highway Eastbound is now open.

