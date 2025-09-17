86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Airline Highway donut shop continues serving customers despite large hole in exterior wall

48 minutes 50 seconds ago Wednesday, September 17 2025 Sep 17, 2025 September 17, 2025 10:16 AM September 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A donut shop on Airline Highway was struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning.

Mikey's Donut King on Airline near Hurricane Creek had a large hole in it, but the business still continued to serve drive-thru customers. 

According to Baton Rouge Police, an "elderly person struck the business" in a vehicle around 5:46 a.m.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days