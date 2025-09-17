Airline Highway donut shop continues serving customers despite large hole in exterior wall

BATON ROUGE — A donut shop on Airline Highway was struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning.

Mikey's Donut King on Airline near Hurricane Creek had a large hole in it, but the business still continued to serve drive-thru customers.

According to Baton Rouge Police, an "elderly person struck the business" in a vehicle around 5:46 a.m.