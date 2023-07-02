92°
Airline Highway closed in Gonzales due to road buckling

1 hour 11 minutes 35 seconds ago Sunday, July 02 2023 Jul 2, 2023 July 02, 2023 6:24 PM July 02, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

GONZALES - A portion of Airline Highway in Ascension Parish is closed because the road is buckling. 

Just before 6 p.m. State Police said all southbound lanes on Airline Highway near LA-74 in Gonzales are shut down while DOTD repairs the road. 

Troopers said cars are being diverted onto the shoulder. 

