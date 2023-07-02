85°
Airline Highway back open after hours-long closure due to road buckling

Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

GONZALES - A portion of Airline Highway in Ascension Parish was closed because of road is buckling. 

Just before 6 p.m. State Police said all southbound lanes on Airline Highway near LA-74 in Gonzales are shut down while DOTD repaired the road. Troopers announced that the road was fixed around 8:45 p.m. 

Cars were being diverted onto the shoulder but travel lanes are now open. 

