Airline Highway back open after hours-long closure due to road buckling

GONZALES - A portion of Airline Highway in Ascension Parish was closed because of road is buckling.

Just before 6 p.m. State Police said all southbound lanes on Airline Highway near LA-74 in Gonzales are shut down while DOTD repaired the road. Troopers announced that the road was fixed around 8:45 p.m.

Cars were being diverted onto the shoulder but travel lanes are now open.