Airbnb updates safety policies following fatal California shooting in Airbnb rental home

Airbnb has announced major updates to its safety measures in the wake of an Oct. 31st shooting at a California Airbnb rental home.

On Wednesday, the company’s CEO, Brian Chesky detailed four of these changes to an audience at The New York Times DealBook Conference.

We are introducing the Airbnb Guest Guarantee. Starting on 12/15/19, if a guest checks into a listing and it doesn’t meet our accuracy standards, we will rebook them into a listing that is just as nice — and if we can’t, they will get 100% of their money back. — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) November 6, 2019

According to Business Insider, the changes are as follows:

-The company will now verify all listings.

-Airbnb will now have a guest guarantee in the scenario that guests arrive at a listing and it does not match photos and descriptions.

-A 24/7 hotline with real people will be available to address issues that come up.

-Airbnb will review what it calls “high-risk” listings.

The fatal shooting that led to the enhanced safety measures occurred at a Halloween party held in an Airbnb rental in Orinda, which is a wealthy San Francisco suburb. The incident took the lives of five people and left several others wounded.

Earlier this week, Chesky said from now on the company will take steps to remove guests who fail to comply with policies banning parties at Airbnb rental homes.