Airbnb updates safety policies following fatal California shooting in Airbnb rental home

Wednesday, November 06 2019
Source: Business Insider
By: WBRZ Staff

Airbnb has announced major updates to its safety measures in the wake of an Oct. 31st shooting at a California Airbnb rental home. 

On Wednesday, the company’s CEO, Brian Chesky detailed four of these changes to an audience at The New York Times DealBook Conference.  

According to Business Insider, the changes are as follows:

-The company will now verify all listings.
-Airbnb will now have a guest guarantee in the scenario that guests arrive at a listing and it does not match photos and descriptions. 
-A 24/7 hotline with real people will be available to address issues that come up.
-Airbnb will review what it calls “high-risk” listings. 

The fatal shooting that led to the enhanced safety measures occurred at a Halloween party held in an Airbnb rental in Orinda, which is a wealthy San Francisco suburb. The incident took the lives of five people and left several others wounded.   

Earlier this week, Chesky said from now on the company will take steps to remove guests who fail to comply with policies banning parties at Airbnb rental homes. 

