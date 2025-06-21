Latest Weather Blog
Airbnb proves lucrative for BR residents during LSU games
BATON ROUGE- Home sharing during LSU football games this season has brought an astounding amount of profit to residents this season.
According to a release from Airbnb, a home-hosting website, residents who rented out their homes on Airbnb during LSU football games this season have earned over $163,000.
Airbnb says LSU's six 2017 home games brought a total of 1,700 Airbnb guests to Baton Rouge, and hosts who offered up their homes were able to rake in an average of $730 during the season.
Other stats showed a decent growth in new users, including 11 percent of the hosts being first-time users. Additionally, 87 percent of trips in those seven weeks netted five-star reviews.
Rather than traditional accommodations, Airbnb allows guests to enjoy the comforts of home.
Airbnb says the affordability of home sharing makes it possible for visitors from around the world to experience Baton Rouge like its residents do.
