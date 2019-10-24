Airbag recall extends to 34 million cars

BATON ROUGE- A massive airbag recall is underway throughout the U.S. The Japanese automotive parts company, Takata, is nearly doubling the size of its recall to 34 million cars, making it the largest auto recall ever.

The recall affects one in every seven cars. Some of Takata's airbags have been found to explode upon impact, launching shards of metal at the driver and front passenger. The defect has already killed at least five Americans, and injured many others.

The recall is so large, some people may have to wait as long as two years to get their airbags replaced. You can find out if your vehicle is included in the recall by clicking here.