Air Quality Alert issued for Metro Area on Wednesday

An AIR QUALITY ALERT will be in effect from 9am - 8pm Wednesday. This area includes East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston, Ascension and Pointe Coupee parishes. The weather conditions will be favorable for the formation of ozone.

Tuesday through Thursday, a ridge of high pressure aloft will reduce atmospheric mixing and produce mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures throughout Louisiana, increasing the formation of ground-level ozone. Furthermore, lingering smoke from western wildfires will increase particle levels and enhance ozone formation on all three days. In addition, light winds on Tuesday will limit dispersion, allowing pollutants to accumulate. These conditions will cause AQI levels to be Moderate in most cities on all three days, with Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups AQI levels expected in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on Wednesday.

The Air Quality Index indicates that ozone will be at the orange level, which is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Increasing ozone levels may cause unhealthy air quality during afternoon hours. Active children and adults, the elderly and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should avoid prolonged outdoor activities and exertion.





Area residents are encouraged to take one or more of the following voluntary actions to help reduce the formation of ozone:



-Drive less. Carpool, walk and bike, combine errands and care for your car. Be sure your gas cap is on tight

-Refuel your vehicle, mow grass and use gas powered lawn equipment and off road vehicles after 6 p.m.

Trending News Man accused of burglarizing 29 vehicles in parking lot of Hyatt Place hotel

-Postpone chores that use oil based paint, varnishes and solvents that produce flame

-If you barbecue, use an electric starter instead of starter fluid

-Take your lunch to work or walk to lunch

-Conserve energy in your home





Incorporating these tips into your daily routines can make a significant difference. We all have a stake in better air quality. Spread the word by telling family, friends, co-workers and neighbors about OZONE ACTION DAYS.

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.