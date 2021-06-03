80°
Air France flight evacuated due to anonymous threat
Passengers on an Air France flight were evacuated in Paris on Thursday following an anonymous threat, CNN reports.
The AF865 flight from Chad's capital was escorted by a French Air Force fighter plane until it arrived safely at Charles de Gaulle airport. The escort was deemed necessary due to an "anonymous threat," Air France said.
The French government said in a statement that the flight landed "without incident" and was "isolated" and "taken over by authorities."
The statement alluded to concerns regarding "the suspected presence of an explosive device" on the plane.
As of Thursday afternoon, all passengers have been evacuated and local authorities are investigating the incident, CNN reports.
