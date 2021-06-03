76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Air France flight evacuated due to anonymous threat

3 hours 16 minutes 46 seconds ago Thursday, June 03 2021 Jun 3, 2021 June 03, 2021 12:45 PM June 03, 2021 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff
Passengers on an Air France flight were evacuated in Paris on Thursday following an anonymous threat, CNN reports.

The AF865 flight from Chad's capital was escorted by a French Air Force fighter plane until it arrived safely at Charles de Gaulle airport. The escort was deemed necessary due to an "anonymous threat," Air France said.

The French government said in a statement that the flight landed "without incident" and was "isolated" and "taken over by authorities."

The statement alluded to concerns regarding "the suspected presence of an explosive device" on the plane.

As of Thursday afternoon, all passengers have been evacuated and local authorities are investigating the incident, CNN reports.

