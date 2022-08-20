78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Air Force jet crashes after flyover at Colorado Obama speech

6 years 2 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, June 02 2016 Jun 2, 2016 June 02, 2016 3:09 PM June 02, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. - An Air Force Thunderbird jet crashed south of Colorado Springs just after a flyover for a graduation of Air Force Academy cadets where President Barack Obama had spoken.

Air Force spokeswoman Lt. Col. Michal Kloeffler-Howard said Thursday the pilot ejected. There was no information on the pilot's condition. No injuries on the ground were reported.

Obama was still at the graduation site at the time of the crash, taking photos with attendees prior to returning to Washington. The crash happened about 15 miles south of the academy.

