Air-conditioning in parts of animal shelter stops working

Image: NOLA.com

BELLE CHASSE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana animal welfare shelter that doesn't have functioning air-conditioning in parts of the facility hasn't received a clear answer as to when the parish government will fix the system.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reported Saturday that the Plaquemines Animal Welfare Shelter (PAWS) in Belle Chasse sent out a notice in July that their air-conditioning system had started to break down.

The parish's Director of Public Service, Michael Jiles, said Thursday that they had received quotes for repairs but didn't provide a date for when they would be made.

In July, shelter employees found two kittens had died. Employees believe the deaths were heat related. In the aftermath, Melissa Barnes with the shelter says people offered to foster animals. Barnes says people also bought ice, water and portable air-conditioning units.