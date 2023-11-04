Air and ground teams at work in Bayou Pigeon to address 'slow, meandering' fire

By: Jonathan Shelley

IBERVILLE PARISH - The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry will resume flyovers Saturday as part of an effort to monitor a wildfire in Bayou Pigeon.

Ground teams are also back on the scene of the fire, which started as a private timber burn, but became a threat when it jumped its banks and spread to a wooded area.

Officials described it as a "slow" and "meandering" fire. On Friday, they said they were unable to contain it because the remote location impeded the use of necessary equipment.

The Bayou Sorrel/Bayou Pigeon Fire Department said it will "continue to monitor this fire as long as (they) need to" and will provide updates as warranted.

