Agriculture secretary visiting Tennessee State University

Monday, October 07 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue is visiting Tennessee State University, where he will meet students and see the school's research programs.
  
Perdue is giving a presentation to College of Agriculture students Monday on the school's main campus.
  
One student looking forward to Perdue's visit is junior Kristin Day of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She received a full ride with an 1890 land-grant scholarship, guaranteeing an internship with a federal agency. Day first met Perdue last month during a visit to Washington. Day wants to work someday with USDA and says it's an honor Perdue is visiting Tennessee State.
  
Agriculture Dean Chandra Reddy says the agency supports USDA scholars for the school and research and extension facilities, so the visit is a chance for Perdue to see how the resources are used.

