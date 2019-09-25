'Aggressor' arrested after double shooting at rural Livingston club

ALBANY – A 20-year-old was arrested by Livingston Parish Sheriff’s deputies after a weekend double shooting at a club on N. Cafe Line Road.

Deputies arrested Jyston Dantzler of Albany, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.

Detectives described Dantzler as the aggressor in the incident in the 30000 stretch of N. Cafe Line Road early Sunday morning. One person was shot in the shoulder, another victim was shot in the leg. Both were treated and released from a hospital.

Detectives said they reviewed surveillance video and spoke with witnesses to identify Dantzler as a suspect.