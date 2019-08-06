Aggressor armed with scissors threatened gun-carrying shopper inside Walmart, incited store-wide panic

UPDATE: The sheriff's office says the altercation inside the Walmart began after a man approached another person at the customer service counter.

The aggressor allegedly told the man, "Hey I've got something for ya," walked away and then returned with a pair of scissors, holding them as if he were about to stab the other man.

A sheriff's office spokesperson says the other individual drew his gun in self-defense and pointed it at the suspect. The suspect then dropped the scissors as he turned to run away. Officials say when he went to pick them back up, one witness allegedly shouted "gun!" prompting "total chaos" inside the store.

Investigators are examining video from the scene and hope to release a description of the suspect soon. He could face aggravated assault charges, an EBRSO spokesperson said.

The sheriff's office says it's confident the man with the gun acted lawfully and will not be charged.

BATON ROUGE - An altercation that escalated to a gun being drawn caused panic inside a local Walmart Tuesday.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux says a 911 call reporting a "possible active shooter" at the Walmart on Burbank Drive at Bluebonnet came in just before noon. A massive law enforcement presence, including sheriff's deputies, Baton Rouge Police and Louisiana State Police, was spotted outside the store. Officers were also dispatched to other Walmarts in the Baton Rouge area as a precaution.

>Click here to hear the 911 call from a panicked witness

The store was immediately evacuated after witnesses reportedly heard several shots inside.

Witnesses told investigators the incident stemmed from an altercation between two people inside the store. The fight allegedly led to a gun being drawn, whipping shoppers into a panic. Several witnesses also reported hearing a "popping" sound while fleeing, the sheriff said.

The sheriff said one person was taken into custody along with a handgun and a second person is being sought. The second suspect reportedly fled the area in a light-colored sedan, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities say an innocent bystander was taken to a hospital before EMS arrived. Though the sheriff's office originally reported that person was hit by gunfire, the department later backtracked that statement, saying the victim was actually hurt in the stampede of shoppers fleeing the store.

As of Tuesday evening, it appears that no one was shot in the incident.

Video: Initial statement from Sheriff Sid Gautreaux immediately after incident

Though the situation turned out to be less dire than first thought, the sheriff said he was glad to see his deputies were prepared.

"We constantly train for it. We do it year-round with active shooter response and everybody knows what their roles are," Sheriff Gautreaux said. "This to me showed that all the training that we've done with other agencies, fire department, EMS, other law enforcement agencies, is working."

Burbank Drive was closed in the area for about two hours. It has since reopened.

The area was roped off by crime scene tape until around 3 p.m. A sign posted outside the store says it will not reopen until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

You can read the full statement from the sheriff's office below.

"On today’s date, the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in which the caller stated, “there are two black males in the Wal-Mart on Burbank shooting.” Shortly thereafter, Sheriff’s Deputies arrived to find a very chaotic scene.

Panicked customers were running from the front and rear entrances to the store, and told initial responding Deputies that they could hear “popping” sounds that they believed to be gun shots. Sheriff’s Deputies entered the store, and made an initial security search of the store, to ensure there were no shooting victims in the store, and there was not an active shooting incident that was ongoing. At the same time, another 911 caller advised that Deputies had detained one of the suspects involved in the incident. This suspect was found to be in possession of a handgun. Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office received information that someone had arrived at a local hospital transported by private vehicle with what was believed to be gunshot wounds. This was reported by the injured victim to hospital emergency room personnel.

A second security sweep of the store was conducted by EBRSO & BRPD Swat personnel, and found the store to be secure. At this point, investigators began gathering witness statements, interviewing store employees, and reviewing store surveillance video. Upon reviewing the video, investigators determined initial information obtained from eyewitnesses, and the 911 calls, was not accurate. Investigators have determined that an altercation did occur in the Customer Service area of the store between two males, where weapons were drawn. When customers saw the handgun, panic set in, and customers were running and screaming while trying to exit the store. Many witnesses have reported hearing “popping” noises during the incident. A forensic examination of the weapon taken from the detained suspect will be conducted. The second suspect involved in the initial altercation ran from the store and has not been located as of yet. The investigation is ongoing, and investigators still have video to review and compare to eyewitness statements.

Given the recent events in El Paso and Dayton, and given the initial information we received via 911 calls and witnesses exiting the store, we responded with what we feel is appropriate. The national climate regarding these incidents has the nation on edge, and citizens’ anxiety levels much higher than normal. We are in a position that we must respond according to our protocols and training to ensure that we are keeping our citizens safe. I would like to personally thank all of our law enforcement partners, on the local, state, and federal levels, as well as all medical and fire department personnel for the tremendous response to this incident. Preliminary investigation results gathered are that a shooting incident did not occur, however the investigation is ongoing. We will update with any further developments from this incident."