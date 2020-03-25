82°
Ages of patients dead from COVID-19 in La.

1 hour 8 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, March 25 2020 Mar 25, 2020 March 25, 2020 12:46 PM March 25, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ TV
By: WBRZ TV

BATON ROUGE - The state health department released the ages of patients who died from complications related to COVID-19.

The 65 deaths are as of noon Wednesday.  Click HERE for the latest patient data and a parish-by-parish breakdown of cases. 

36
Orleans
38
Catahoula
44
Orleans
44
Orleans
44
East Baton Rouge
44
Webster
44
Orleans
49
Orleans
49
Orleans
50
Orleans
52
East Baton Rouge
53
Orleans
53
Orleans
55
Orleans
55
Orleans
55
Iberville
56
Orleans
56
Ouachita
56
Orleans
57
Orleans
58
Orleans
59
Bienville
59
St. Bernard
60
St. James 
62
Washington
62 
Lafourche
63
Orleans
65
Orleans
66
Orleans
66
Ascension
68
Orleans
71
Orleans
72
Jefferson
72
Orleans
72
Jefferson
73
West Baton Rouge
74
Orleans
74
Orleans
76
Rapides
76
Calcasieu
77
Orleans
77
Jefferson
77
Jefferson
77
Orleans
78
Jefferson
79
St. Charles
79
East Baton Rouge
80
Orleans
83
Orleans
83
Orleans
84
Orleans
85
Orleans
86
Jefferson
86
St. John the Baptist
87
Orleans
89
Jefferson
90
Orleans
90
St. Tammany
91
Orleans
91
Orleans
92
Orleans
93
Orleans
95
St. John the Baptist
97
Orleans
98
Orleans
