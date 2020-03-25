82°
Ages of patients dead from COVID-19 in La.
BATON ROUGE - The state health department released the ages of patients who died from complications related to COVID-19.
The 65 deaths are as of noon Wednesday. Click HERE for the latest patient data and a parish-by-parish breakdown of cases.
|
36
|
Orleans
|
38
|
Catahoula
|
44
|
Orleans
|
44
|
Orleans
|
44
|
East Baton Rouge
|
44
|
Webster
|
44
|
Orleans
|
49
|
Orleans
|
49
|
Orleans
|
50
|
Orleans
|
52
|
East Baton Rouge
|
53
|
Orleans
|
53
|
Orleans
|
55
|
Orleans
|
55
|
Orleans
|
55
|
Iberville
|
56
|
Orleans
|
56
|
Ouachita
|
56
|
Orleans
|
57
|
Orleans
|
58
|
Orleans
|
59
|
Bienville
|
59
|
St. Bernard
|
60
|
St. James
|
62
|
Washington
|
62
|
Lafourche
|
63
|
Orleans
|
65
|
Orleans
|
66
|
Orleans
|
66
|
Ascension
|
68
|
Orleans
|
71
|
Orleans
|
72
|
Jefferson
|
72
|
Orleans
|
72
|
Jefferson
|
73
|
West Baton Rouge
|
74
|
Orleans
|
74
|
Orleans
|
76
|
Rapides
|
76
|
Calcasieu
|
77
|
Orleans
|
77
|
Jefferson
|
77
|
Jefferson
|
77
|
Orleans
|
78
|
Jefferson
|
79
|
St. Charles
|
79
|
East Baton Rouge
|
80
|
Orleans
|
83
|
Orleans
|
83
|
Orleans
|
84
|
Orleans
|
85
|
Orleans
|
86
|
Jefferson
|
86
|
St. John the Baptist
|
87
|
Orleans
|
89
|
Jefferson
|
90
|
Orleans
|
90
|
St. Tammany
|
91
|
Orleans
|
91
|
Orleans
|
92
|
Orleans
|
93
|
Orleans
|
95
|
St. John the Baptist
|
97
|
Orleans
|
98
|
Orleans
